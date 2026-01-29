Left Menu

Chechen Leader Opposes Peace Talks in Ukraine Conflict

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechnya region, declared his opposition to peace talks in the Ukraine conflict, insisting that Moscow should continue fighting. While the Kremlin favors diplomacy, Kadyrov's stance reflects hardliner views that Russia should pursue victory through military means.

Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's Chechnya region, has voiced strong opposition to negotiating an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, urging Moscow to maintain its military offensive.

Addressing reporters at the Kremlin, during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and the UAE's leader, Kadyrov reiterated his belief in seeing the war through to conclusion, rejecting the idea of peace talks. This reflects a sentiment among hardliners who assert Russia's success in the protracted conflict, contrary to the diplomatic initiatives led by the U.S. President.

Despite Kadyrov's fervent stance, the ultimate decision rests with Putin. The Kremlin maintains that while diplomacy is preferred to meet its objectives in Ukraine, military means will be employed if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

