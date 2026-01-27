India Advocates Peaceful Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

During a Special Briefing in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated India's commitment to peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, Misri highlighted discussions with European leaders, including the EU Council and EU Commission Presidents, concerning the cessation of hostilities.

Addressing the media, Misri stated, "We are interested in seeing the earliest possible cessation of this conflict that has been ongoing for nearly four years now." He acknowledged India's longstanding relationship with Russia and the need for resolutions independent of historical ties. Misri emphasized India's consistent efforts towards a negotiated solution.

Prime Minister Modi, during discussions, reassured India's willingness to support resolutions between Russia and Ukraine. He has maintained open lines of communication with leaders from both nations. According to an India-EU Joint Statement, both entities expressed concern over the conflict's human toll and committed to supporting diplomatic efforts, based on UN Charter principles and international law.

