Left Menu

India Advocates Peaceful Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

India, emphasizing its historical ties with Russia and Ukraine, advocates for a swift end to their ongoing conflict. Prime Minister Modi assures India's readiness to facilitate a diplomatic solution as European leaders express grave concerns over the war's global ramifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:20 IST
India Advocates Peaceful Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a Special Briefing in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated India's commitment to peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, Misri highlighted discussions with European leaders, including the EU Council and EU Commission Presidents, concerning the cessation of hostilities.

Addressing the media, Misri stated, "We are interested in seeing the earliest possible cessation of this conflict that has been ongoing for nearly four years now." He acknowledged India's longstanding relationship with Russia and the need for resolutions independent of historical ties. Misri emphasized India's consistent efforts towards a negotiated solution.

Prime Minister Modi, during discussions, reassured India's willingness to support resolutions between Russia and Ukraine. He has maintained open lines of communication with leaders from both nations. According to an India-EU Joint Statement, both entities expressed concern over the conflict's human toll and committed to supporting diplomatic efforts, based on UN Charter principles and international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026