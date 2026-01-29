Negotiations Stalled: The Complex Path to Resolving the Ukraine Conflict
Attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine continue to face hurdles, with territory negotiations posing a significant challenge. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov denied that territorial issues were the only sticking point. U.S.-mediated talks are ongoing, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledging the complexities involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:37 IST
Efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine encounter significant challenges, particularly concerning territorial negotiations. Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy aide at the Kremlin, highlighted that resolving the territorial issues is not the sole obstacle.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the complexities of the matter at U.S.-mediated talks, acknowledging it as a critical, difficult issue still requiring resolution.
Ushakov refrained from specifying other unresolved matters, emphasizing that the path to agreement remains intricate and far from unanimous.
