Efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine encounter significant challenges, particularly concerning territorial negotiations. Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy aide at the Kremlin, highlighted that resolving the territorial issues is not the sole obstacle.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the complexities of the matter at U.S.-mediated talks, acknowledging it as a critical, difficult issue still requiring resolution.

Ushakov refrained from specifying other unresolved matters, emphasizing that the path to agreement remains intricate and far from unanimous.

