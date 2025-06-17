Clash of Ultras: Mafia and Militia in Milan's Soccer Underworld

In a landmark case revealing the intertwining of sports and crime, an Italian judge has imposed prison sentences on 16 hardline soccer supporters from Inter and AC Milan. These individuals, known as ultras, faced charges ranging from murder to extortion, with connections to the notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia.

The convictions followed a fast-track trial, conducted behind closed doors at a high-security court linked to Milan's San Vittore prison. The ruling underscores the extensive criminal influence that these ultras wield beyond the stadium, allegedly infiltrating both mafia and far-right extremist circles.

This case sheds light on a wider issue, as similar criminal activities linked to soccer fans have been identified across Europe, notably in Greece, where law enforcement continues to probe into violent fan associations and their ties to organized crime.