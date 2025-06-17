Election Commission Orders Disciplinary Action Against Punjab Official
The Election Commission has instructed the Punjab government to take action against an executive officer for breaching conduct rules during the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. The officer's participation in an election campaign violated conduct rules, prompting the EC to seek disciplinary measures and a report on the action taken.
The Election Commission (EC) has mandated the AAP-led Punjab government to pursue disciplinary measures against an executive officer (EO) who breached the model code of conduct and service rules ahead of the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly by-election.
As per reports from the Ludhiana district election officer and social media monitoring team, Randeep Waraich, an executive officer with Bholath Notified Area Committee (NAC), actively participated in campaigning for AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora. This act directly contravenes Rule 5 of the Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1966, applicable to Punjab government employees, according to an official release.
The Commission has urged the state government to commence disciplinary proceedings against the officer as per existing rules. Furthermore, the EC has sought a swift report on the actions undertaken. The Ludhiana West assembly seat became vacant following the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January, with polling scheduled for June 19 and counting set for June 23.
