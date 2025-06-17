Left Menu

Navigational Turbulence: Oil Tankers Lost in Gulf Signal Jamming

An analysis reveals that maritime signal interference in the Gulf, exacerbated by the Israel-Iran conflict, has affected nearly 1,000 ships. Instances of jamming have led to location inaccuracies, causing increased risks. Notably, incidents in the Strait of Hormuz highlight how jamming disrupts oil tanker navigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:27 IST
Navigational Turbulence: Oil Tankers Lost in Gulf Signal Jamming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent data indicates alarming disruption of maritime signals in the Gulf, affecting close to 1,000 vessels due to the conflict between Israel and Iran. A significant incident involved the oil tanker Front Tyne, which displayed erratic location data, raising concerns over navigational safety.

This disruption has notably impacted vessels navigating the critical Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route. Experts highlight an uptick in signal jamming, leading to increased risks of accidents, as ships reliant on GPS for navigation face interference.

The International Maritime Organization has voiced concerns about rising navigation interference globally. Analysts note jamming has been used strategically in several conflict regions, complicating maritime logistics and posing potential threats to fleet safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025