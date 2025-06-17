Navigational Turbulence: Oil Tankers Lost in Gulf Signal Jamming

Recent data indicates alarming disruption of maritime signals in the Gulf, affecting close to 1,000 vessels due to the conflict between Israel and Iran. A significant incident involved the oil tanker Front Tyne, which displayed erratic location data, raising concerns over navigational safety.

This disruption has notably impacted vessels navigating the critical Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route. Experts highlight an uptick in signal jamming, leading to increased risks of accidents, as ships reliant on GPS for navigation face interference.

The International Maritime Organization has voiced concerns about rising navigation interference globally. Analysts note jamming has been used strategically in several conflict regions, complicating maritime logistics and posing potential threats to fleet safety.

