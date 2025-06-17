Navigational Turbulence: Oil Tankers Lost in Gulf Signal Jamming
An analysis reveals that maritime signal interference in the Gulf, exacerbated by the Israel-Iran conflict, has affected nearly 1,000 ships. Instances of jamming have led to location inaccuracies, causing increased risks. Notably, incidents in the Strait of Hormuz highlight how jamming disrupts oil tanker navigation.
Recent data indicates alarming disruption of maritime signals in the Gulf, affecting close to 1,000 vessels due to the conflict between Israel and Iran. A significant incident involved the oil tanker Front Tyne, which displayed erratic location data, raising concerns over navigational safety.
This disruption has notably impacted vessels navigating the critical Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route. Experts highlight an uptick in signal jamming, leading to increased risks of accidents, as ships reliant on GPS for navigation face interference.
The International Maritime Organization has voiced concerns about rising navigation interference globally. Analysts note jamming has been used strategically in several conflict regions, complicating maritime logistics and posing potential threats to fleet safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Britain's Stance on Israel-Iran Conflict
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Global Silence on Israel-Iran Conflict
Mass Exodus from Iran Amid Israel-Iran Conflict Escalation
Japan Plans Evacuation Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
Fire and Interference: Oil Tankers Collide Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran-Israel Tensions