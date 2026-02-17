Tensions and Talks: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz and Nuclear Negotiations

In Geneva, Iran and the United States have made headway in nuclear discussions, agreeing on primary 'guiding principles.' However, substantial work remains to finalize an agreement, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Coinciding with these talks, Iran temporarily shuttered a segment of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil passage, amid U.S. military presence in the Gulf pressing for concessions. The closure was reportedly a 'security precaution' during Iranian military drills.

The United States' calls for regime change contrast sharply with Iran's firm stance against it, as both sides navigate this high-stakes diplomatic and strategic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)