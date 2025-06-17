Left Menu

ED Summons Congress Leader in High-Profile Cheating Case

Congress leader D K Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cheating case linked to a money laundering probe against local woman Aishwarya Gowda. Accused of exploiting her alleged political connections for fraudulent activities, Gowda also faces multiple cheating charges. The case involves gold and cash borrowings, with the ED seizing incriminating evidence during their raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:51 IST
Congress leader D K Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a high-profile cheating case. The case involves allegations against Aishwarya Gowda, accused of cheating people using her claimed proximity to political figures and promising high returns on investments.

Gowda, along with her husband Harish K N, allegedly took gold and cash from individuals, assuring substantial returns which were never delivered. The ED's probe stems from multiple FIRs and led to the seizure of evidence, including documents and cash. Suresh has denied any financial involvement with Gowda and has agreed to cooperate with the ED investigation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the ED action, labeling it as politically motivated. He questioned the selective targeting of Congress leaders while similar scrutiny on BJP members is absent. The ongoing investigation has drawn attention to the alleged misuse of political connections for financial deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

