Phone Tapping Scandal Uncovered: Political Intrigue in Telangana

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud testified in a police investigation concerning alleged illegal phone tapping during the former BRS regime. Goud condemned the tapping as politically motivated and urged accountability. Ensuing revelations include widespread surveillance and accusations of data destruction, creating a significant political controversy in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:03 IST
In a startling development, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud provided testimony to the police as a witness in a case concerning alleged illegal phone tapping during the previous BRS regime.

Addressing the press after his deposition, Goud strongly condemned the activities, denouncing them as politically driven and calling for those involved to face repercussions. He provided information at the behest of investigators following their request and has linked these actions to political outcomes affecting the Congress party.

Allegations include surveillance on hundreds of Congress leaders during the BRS reign, contravening the Telegraph Act of 1885. Meanwhile, officials have been questioned, and legal notices exchanged, as tensions rise amidst claims of systemic data eradication connected to the case.

