Tragic Loss: Colonel Mishra's Untimely Demise
Colonel Somnath Mishra of the 63 Rashtriya Rifles passed away in Delhi due to medical reasons following a road accident last month. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest while receiving treatment. The army's White Knight Corps expressed condolences to his family. Colonel Mishra was a distinguished officer.
Colonel Somnath Mishra, the commanding officer of the 63 Rashtriya Rifles, passed away in a Delhi hospital due to medical complications shortly after a severe road accident. The officer suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment, according to officials.
The Indian Army mourned the loss of Colonel Mishra, with the General Officer Commanding and his colleagues from the White Knight Corps expressing deep condolences for his untimely passing. The Colonel was highly respected and noted for his exceptional service.
Colonel Mishra is survived by his wife and son. The incident has cast a pall over the army unit and highlights the unpredictable challenges faced by military personnel even outside of combat scenarios.
