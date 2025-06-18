Left Menu

Colombia's Pension Reform Faces Judicial Hurdle

Colombia's constitutional court has ordered the country's lower house to redo a vote on a pension reform law passed last year. Although the court hasn't commented on the law's constitutionality, it stated that the law won't take effect until it receives judicial approval.

  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a recent ruling, Colombia's constitutional court mandated the lower house to repeat its vote on a significant pension reform passed the previous year. This decision, however, does not address the constitutionality of the legislation.

The court declared that the law would be on hold, pending its approval. This requirement for a re-vote emphasizes procedural accuracy in legislative processes.

Until the court provides its endorsement, the pension reform will remain inactive, ensuring that legal protocols are strictly observed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

