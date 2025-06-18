House Arrest for Argentina's Controversial Ex-Leader Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

In a landmark ruling, Argentina's courts have allowed former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to serve her six-year corruption sentence from the comfort of her home in Buenos Aires, citing her age and past assassination attempt. This decision follows the upheld conviction by Argentina's highest court, a move that has blocked Fernandez from re-entering the political arena.

The ruling has sparked massive protests, with her loyal followers taking to the streets of Buenos Aires. They blocked major highways, expressing their dissatisfaction with what they believe is a politically motivated charge against their former leader. Critics, citing Fernandez's handling of Argentina's economy and allegations of persistent corruption, contend that this legal outcome serves as necessary accountability.

Fernandez, who helped establish the left-wing Kirchnerism movement and dominated local politics for nearly two decades, still faces multiple trials on separate corruption charges. Throughout her career, she has consistently rejected charges against her, accusing the judiciary of bias and lack of transparency.

