Deadly Ambush: Panchayat Leader and Aide Shot in Bihar
In Bihar's Lakhisarai district, a panchayat head and his aide were shot dead by armed men. Identified as Chandan Singh and Chandan Kumar, they were attacked while returning from a function. Police suspect old enmity as the motive and are investigating to apprehend the culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhisarai | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:31 IST
In a shocking incident in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, a panchayat leader and his aide were brutally shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday, according to police reports.
Chandan Singh, the head of Walipur panchayat, and his aide Chandan Kumar were targeted while returning from a village function. The attack took place around 1.30 am, said Piparia police station officer Ujjwal Kumar to PTI.
Authorities suspect the motive behind the tragic fatalities is an existing old enmity. The police are actively investigating the case, deploying efforts to track down those responsible for the fatal assault.
