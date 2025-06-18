UK to Repeal Vagrancy Act, Ending Criminalisation of Homelessness by 2026

The United Kingdom’s recent decision to repeal the nearly 200-year-old Vagrancy Act by Spring 2026 has been hailed as a “highly commendable” and overdue shift by a group of United Nations human rights experts. The move, which will decriminalise homelessness and rough sleeping in England and Wales, marks a significant departure from punitive laws that have historically penalised people for experiencing poverty and lacking housing.

“This is a long overdue, highly commendable step,” the UN experts said in a joint statement. “It reflects a transition from criminalisation to a rights-based approach to homelessness and extreme poverty.”

The Vagrancy Act: A Legacy of Oppression

Originally enacted in 1824, the Vagrancy Act allowed police to arrest and charge individuals for sleeping rough, loitering, or begging in public spaces. Over the centuries, it has become a symbol of the state’s failure to address structural poverty and has influenced similar laws in other countries, particularly those that were part of the British Empire.

According to the UN experts, the Act has not only failed to alleviate homelessness but has actively contributed to systemic discrimination, social exclusion, and the stigmatisation of vulnerable populations.

“Homelessness is not a crime, but a failure of States to guarantee the right to adequate housing,” the experts said. “The police should fight crime and assist persons in distress, not penalise people living on the streets due to circumstances beyond their control.”

A Step Toward International Human Rights Standards

The UN statement cited Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which prohibits “cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.” The criminalisation of individuals for being homeless, they argued, is incompatible with this principle.

By repealing the Act, the UK is taking a step toward fulfilling its international obligations under various human rights instruments, including the right to adequate housing, social protection, and human dignity.

“The UK’s action sets an important precedent,” the experts stated. “Other States, especially those former British colonies which still have a version of this law on the books, should follow suit.”

Global Implications: A Call to Dismantle Punitive Poverty Laws

The experts urged governments worldwide to review and repeal laws that criminalise poverty, homelessness, or informal livelihoods such as street vending. Many former British colonies, including India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and parts of the Caribbean, still have vagrancy-style laws in place, often used to target street dwellers, beggars, and informal workers.

Rather than punishing people for their circumstances, States must address the root causes of homelessness—including unaffordable housing, unemployment, social exclusion, and systemic inequality.

“Investments should be made in long-term solutions such as access to affordable housing, secure tenancy, decent employment, healthcare, education, and social services,” the experts said.

From Enforcement to Empowerment: A Rights-Based Model

The UN’s advocacy for a rights-based approach to homelessness focuses on supporting individuals through comprehensive social services, rather than punitive interventions. Their recent landmark study recommends the following policy shifts:

Ending criminalisation of homelessness and public begging

Establishing housing-first models that prioritise stable shelter as a foundation for recovery

Guaranteeing legal protection for tenants and vulnerable groups

Ensuring participation of homeless communities in policy-making processes

Recognising housing as a human right, not a privilege

The experts also offered their support to States interested in building non-punitive, inclusive frameworks that reflect the principles of justice, equality, and dignity.

Looking Ahead: Repeal as the First Step

While the repeal of the Vagrancy Act is a milestone, the challenge now lies in ensuring that its removal is backed by robust housing and welfare reforms. The UK Government is expected to consult on replacement legislation and develop alternative ways to manage public safety without criminalising poverty.

Advocates warn that repeal alone will not solve homelessness, but it sends a powerful signal that poverty is not a crime and that society must respond with compassion, resources, and policy innovation.

As the world grapples with rising inequality and housing insecurity, the UK’s decision offers a blueprint for how nations can dismantle punitive legacies and build a more humane social order.