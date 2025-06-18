Central Government Allocates Over Rs 2,000 Crore for Himachal Pradesh Disaster Relief

A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned Rs 2,006.40 crore in central assistance to aid recovery efforts in Himachal Pradesh following the devastating impact of floods, landslides, and cloudbursts during the 2023 monsoon.

Comprising key members such as the Union Finance and Agriculture Ministers and the Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog, the committee evaluated and approved the proposal for necessary financial assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The funds will predominantly support recovery and reconstruction activities in the flood-stricken state.

Besides, additional financial aid amounting to Rs 633.73 crore has been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs to bolster disaster response. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's agenda of fostering disaster resilience across India.

