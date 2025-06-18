Left Menu

Cyber Fraudsters Scamming as Police Cheat Mumbai Woman of Rs 22 Lakh

An elderly Mumbai woman was duped of Rs 22 lakh by fraudsters posing as police officers. They accused her of espionage for Pakistan to extort money. The incident is the city's first cyber fraud involving espionage. A case has been lodged, and investigations are underway.

An elderly woman from Mumbai fell victim to cyber fraud, losing Rs 22 lakh to scammers pretending to be law enforcement officials, it emerged on Wednesday.

The fraudsters deceitfully assumed the identities of Delhi ATS and Jammu & Kashmir police personnel, falsely accusing the 64-year-old of espionage to coerce payments.

After depositing the funds, the woman ceased receiving calls, realizing she was swindled. She reported the incident to the local cyber police, who have initiated a case against unknown individuals.

