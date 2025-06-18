Russian Forces Secure Strategic Villages in Ukraine
Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the Ukrainian villages of Dovhenke and Novomykolaivka, located in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, respectively. This information was shared by the Russian defense ministry on Wednesday, though independent verification by Reuters has not yet been achieved.
In a strategic advancement, Russian forces have reportedly seized control of two key villages in Ukraine, marking significant progress in their eastern campaign.
According to the Russian defense ministry, Dovhenke in the eastern Kharkiv region and Novomykolaivka in the northeastern Sumy region are now under Russian control.
However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made in these battlefield reports.
