Russian Forces Secure Strategic Villages in Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the Ukrainian villages of Dovhenke and Novomykolaivka, located in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, respectively. This information was shared by the Russian defense ministry on Wednesday, though independent verification by Reuters has not yet been achieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a strategic advancement, Russian forces have reportedly seized control of two key villages in Ukraine, marking significant progress in their eastern campaign.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Dovhenke in the eastern Kharkiv region and Novomykolaivka in the northeastern Sumy region are now under Russian control.

However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made in these battlefield reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

