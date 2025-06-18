Tragic Altercation: Juvenile Home Clash over Bathing Turns Fatal
A juvenile inmate was killed during a dispute over using a washroom in a north Delhi observation home. The altercation involved another detainee, both held under serious charges. The incident is under investigation, and legal actions have been initiated under relevant IPC and BNSS sections, as authorities probe further.
A troubling incident unfolded at a juvenile home in north Delhi, where a minor detained in an attempted murder case lost his life after a fight over bathing arrangements turned fatal, police reported Wednesday.
The clash involved another young detainee from the same facility, both involved in separate serious offenses. The altercation, taking place in the designated washing zone, escalated, leading to charges of murder under sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Investigating officers confirmed the tragic death at Hindu Rao Hospital, where the boy was declared dead. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation, calling upon the Judicial Magistrate First Class for an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death, while the victim's family has been duly notified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
