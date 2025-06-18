Three New Appointments Strengthen NZ’s Health Quality Commission Board

Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced the appointment of three highly experienced professionals to the Board of the Health Quality & Safety Commission (HQSC). This move reflects the Government’s renewed focus on enhancing clinical governance, system performance, and health service innovation throughout the country.

The new members—Dr Peter Watson, Taima Campbell, and Clare Perry—bring decades of hands-on experience and strategic insight into the health and disability sectors. Their appointments come into effect from 18 June 2025, with Dr Watson serving a three-year term and Ms Campbell and Ms Perry each serving two-year terms.

The HQSC is a Crown entity charged with improving the quality and safety of health and disability services across New Zealand. The Commission plays a pivotal role in reducing patient harm, promoting transparency and equity in care, and building safer systems for both service users and health professionals.

Profiles of New Board Members

Dr Peter Watson, a prominent youth health physician and medical leader, brings extensive clinical and governance experience. He is currently contracted as the Regional Strategic Clinical Advisor to Health New Zealand, where he provides strategic guidance on service delivery and innovation. His governance experience includes his role as Independent Chair of the Clinical Governance Committee at Forte Health Ltd, and trustee positions at both Cancer Research Trust New Zealand and the Aotearoa Clinical Trials Trust. He also contributes to professional oversight as a member of the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

“Dr Watson’s deep understanding of paediatrics, clinical systems, and health governance makes him an ideal candidate to help shape policy that benefits future generations of New Zealanders,” Minister Brown said.

Taima Campbell is a registered nurse with over 35 years of experience, focusing on patient safety, quality improvement, and clinical governance. As Director of Hauraki Health Consulting Ltd, she has advised numerous DHBs, iwi health providers, and public agencies. Her practical leadership in health system transformation and risk management is expected to play a key role in addressing equity issues, especially for Māori health outcomes.

“Taima brings both clinical and cultural expertise to the board,” said Minister Brown. “Her leadership has driven quality improvements across diverse communities.”

Clare Perry offers a strong background in public sector management and health innovation. A seasoned Deputy Director-General at the Ministry of Health, she has led strategic initiatives in regulatory services, health system improvement, and integrated service design. Her deep involvement in reshaping the health landscape during recent reforms underscores her ability to align system performance with long-term population needs.

“Clare has been instrumental in implementing nationwide reforms that improve system integration and patient-centered care,” Minister Brown noted. “Her presence on the HQSC board will help advance these efforts.”

Acknowledging Departing Members

The Minister also extended his appreciation to outgoing members Dr Andrew Connolly and Dr Jennifer Parr, who have served since 2018 and 2019 respectively. Both have made substantial contributions to the Commission during a time of major healthcare system reform, including the COVID-19 response and the transition to Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority.

“Dr Connolly and Dr Parr brought critical clinical insight and stewardship to the HQSC,” said Minister Brown. “Their legacy includes strengthening safety protocols and clinical guidelines that continue to protect patients today.”

A Commitment to Quality and Safety

As the healthcare sector continues to face complex challenges—from staffing shortages and equity gaps to digital transformation—the Commission’s role is more vital than ever. The new board appointments signal a Government priority on evidence-based improvements, community engagement, and cross-sector collaboration.

Minister Brown concluded, “These appointments will ensure the HQSC remains a key driver of quality care, health system transparency, and continuous improvement. I look forward to working closely with the new board members to advance our collective mission of safer, fairer, and more effective health services for all New Zealanders.”