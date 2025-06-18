Left Menu

Outcry Over Police Brutality in Kenya: A Nation's Call for Justice

Protests erupted in Nairobi against extrajudicial killings after a Kenyan police officer shot a man during demonstrations. The victim, Boniface Kariuki, is in intensive care following the confrontation, which was sparked by the custodial death of blogger Albert Ojwang. An officer has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:33 IST
Protests have ignited in Nairobi, highlighting public outrage over extrajudicial killings by police following a brutal incident caught on camera. Boniface Kariuki, a man struck and shot by police during the demonstrations, remains alive but in critical condition, receiving intensive care at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The uprising follows the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, which has fueled grievances against the security forces accused of brutality. Initially reported as a suicide, Ojwang's death was re-investigated after an autopsy showed signs of assault.

President William Ruto acknowledges police culpability, while human rights organizations continue to voice concerns regarding the escalating police violence. An officer involved in the shooting has been detained, signaling hope for justice amid national unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

