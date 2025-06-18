Left Menu

Delhi HC Upholds Acquittal in POCSO Case Amid Key Witness Discrepancies

The Delhi High Court upheld an acquittal in a POCSO case, finding inconsistencies in key witness testimonies and lacking corroborative evidence. Justice Amit Mahajan emphasized caution in overturning acquittals without substantial reasons. The accused was acquitted after the minor's testimony contradicted initial allegations, and other witnesses did not support the prosecution.

The Delhi High Court has upheld an acquittal of an accused in a Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, pointing to material inconsistencies in witness testimonies and a lack of corroborative evidence.

Justice Amit Mahajan, who heard the state government's plea against the previous acquittal, underscored the necessity for restraint when considering an appeal against an acquittal unless there are substantial and compelling reasons. The accused in this case was acquitted by a trial court as key testimonies from the minor complainant and her parents were inconsistent.

The minor, during her cross-examination, retracted her allegations of sexual assault, admitting only to being slapped by the accused. The court also noted the prosecution's failure to gather credible evidence, as even those who were neighbors of the accused denied witnessing any sexual assault incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

