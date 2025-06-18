Eased Restrictions in Key Israeli Areas Amid Tensions

The Israeli military announced that public safety guidelines, which included school closures, will be eased in select areas starting from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. This change in protocol reflects an adjustment in response to the current security climate.

Specifically, parts of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, West Bank, and communities near Gaza and Eilat in Israel's south will see changes in their activity levels. The transition moves these areas from 'essential activity' status to 'limited activity' or 'partial activity'.

These adjusted guidelines will remain effective until 8:00 p.m. on June 20, providing a temporary relaxation of restrictions amid ongoing tensions in the region.

