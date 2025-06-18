Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Jammu University: Student's Mysterious Fall

A 25-year-old law student, Vishal Bhardwaj, tragically died after falling from a hostel terrace at Jammu University. Found unconscious by fellow students, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the cause. In a separate incident, a woman’s body was found in Bishnah.

Tragedy hit Jammu University when a 25-year-old law student, identified as Vishal Bhardwaj, fell from his hostel building's terrace, resulting in his death, university officials reported on Wednesday.

Bhardwaj, who had just completed his final exam, was discovered unconscious late Tuesday night by peers. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police have launched an inquest to determine the circumstances of his fall.

Adding to the grim discoveries, the body of a 35-year-old woman with a cut mark on her throat was found under suspicious conditions near an irrigation canal in the Bishnah area. Authorities have started an investigation and moved the body to Bishnah's sub-district hospital for identification and postmortem.

