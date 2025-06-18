Maharashtra Blaze: Political Motivation Suspected?

A suspected arson case has ignited concerns in Thane, Maharashtra. Authorities have begun investigating after reports that a house was deliberately set on fire early Wednesday morning. The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of Vitthalwadi Police Station.

Vijay Dhavare, the complainant and a political party member, stated that his family was asleep when unknown individuals locked their door from outside, doused the house with a flammable liquid, and set it ablaze. The screams of the family inside alerted neighbors, who rushed to their aid and successfully rescued them.

Senior Inspector Anil Padwal of Vitthalwadi Police Station confirmed that an official investigation is underway, following the registration of a case. The potential political connections of the complainant add a complex layer to this unfolding investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)