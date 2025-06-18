Left Menu

Missile Strike Intensifies Conflict in Sumy Region

Russian forces launched an Iskander missile at Ukrainian troops in Sumy, the Russian defense ministry reported. The verification could not be confirmed independently. Recent hostilities have seen Ukraine attempting to push back Russian troops, with 53,000 reported Russian personnel amassed in the area, according to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.

Russian forces have escalated the ongoing conflict by targeting Ukrainian troop positions in the Sumy region with an Iskander missile, according to TASS, the state news agency.

Reuters stated that independent verification of the battlefield claims could not be secured at the time of reporting.

Tensions in Sumy have heightened as Ukrainian efforts to expel Russian troops continue, amidst President Zelenskiy's acknowledgment of a Russian troop presence totaling 53,000 in the region.

