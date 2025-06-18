Punjab Police Arrests Key SFJ Operative in Vandalism Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a crucial operative from the illicit organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The suspect, Resham Singh, is charged with defacing a statue of B R Ambedkar located in Jalandhar.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, disclosed that Singh, a Barnala district resident, was detained by the State Special Operation Cell. Initial investigations unveiled that Singh was operating under the directives of notorious US-based individuals Surinder Singh Thikriwal and SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Yadav highlighted Singh's history of inciting public disorder and anti-national sentiment through acts like Pro-Khalistan graffiti. He also received foreign funding to continue these activities. The detained individual faces previous charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with further investigations in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)