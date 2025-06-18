Left Menu

Punjab Police Arrests Key SFJ Operative in Vandalism Case

Punjab Police have arrested Resham Singh of the banned Sikhs for Justice group for allegedly vandalizing a statue of B R Ambedkar in Jalandhar. Acting on instructions from US-based agitators, Singh was implicated in multiple acts of vandalism promoting anti-national sentiments with foreign funding.

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a crucial operative from the illicit organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The suspect, Resham Singh, is charged with defacing a statue of B R Ambedkar located in Jalandhar.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, disclosed that Singh, a Barnala district resident, was detained by the State Special Operation Cell. Initial investigations unveiled that Singh was operating under the directives of notorious US-based individuals Surinder Singh Thikriwal and SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Yadav highlighted Singh's history of inciting public disorder and anti-national sentiment through acts like Pro-Khalistan graffiti. He also received foreign funding to continue these activities. The detained individual faces previous charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with further investigations in progress.

