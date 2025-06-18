Left Menu

Altercation Over Laddus Sparks Viral Outrage

Four individuals have been charged with assaulting a priest at a Fatehpur temple after a dispute over extra laddus from a prayer tray. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. The accused, Rammu Singh and his sons, are currently in hiding. An FIR has been filed against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals have been formally charged following an altercation with a priest at a temple in Fatehpur, igniting public interest due to a viral video of the incident. The confrontation arose over extra laddus taken from a prayer tray, as confirmed by local authorities on Wednesday.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Khaga police station by the assaulted priest, Vikas Tiwari, naming Rammu Singh and his sons, Amit, Lalit, and Ajay Singh, as the perpetrators. The clash occurred on Sunday night within the grounds of the Bade Hanuman Mandir.

The temple's surveillance cameras captured the moment tempers flared, leading to a physical attack on Tiwari by the four accused. They also allegedly harassed other devotees who attempted to calm the situation. Fatehpur's top police official, Anoop Kumar Singh, confirmed ongoing efforts to apprehend the suspects, who have since gone into hiding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

