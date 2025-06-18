Left Menu

Supreme Court Delivers Significant Rulings on Key Cases

The Supreme Court addressed various high-profile cases on Wednesday, including questioning Tamil Nadu's suspension of a senior police official, ensuring protection for a minor girl from Bihar, and granting interim bail to a journalist. The court also rejected bail to a Bulgarian national and dismissed a woman's anticipatory bail plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:42 IST
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court deliberated over several important cases, scrutinizing the Tamil Nadu government for suspending Additional Director General of Police H M Jayaram, arrested by Madras High Court's order.

In a protective move, the court instructed the Bihar Police chief and Delhi Police commissioner to ensure the safety of a minor girl seeking to annul her marriage. This decision highlights the judiciary's commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

In other rulings, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to a journalist from Kerala accused of defamation against a woman politician and declined bail to a Bulgarian national involved in counterfeit currency operations. Additionally, it rejected a woman's anticipatory bail plea filed for impersonation during an exam.

