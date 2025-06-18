Supreme Court Delivers Significant Rulings on Key Cases

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court deliberated over several important cases, scrutinizing the Tamil Nadu government for suspending Additional Director General of Police H M Jayaram, arrested by Madras High Court's order.

In a protective move, the court instructed the Bihar Police chief and Delhi Police commissioner to ensure the safety of a minor girl seeking to annul her marriage. This decision highlights the judiciary's commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

In other rulings, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to a journalist from Kerala accused of defamation against a woman politician and declined bail to a Bulgarian national involved in counterfeit currency operations. Additionally, it rejected a woman's anticipatory bail plea filed for impersonation during an exam.