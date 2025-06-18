Tragic Loss: Asphyxiation Claims Three Lives in Bihar Well

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, three men lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation in Bihar's Vaishali district. Officials reported that the men inhaled a toxic gas while cleaning a well in Jahagirpur locality.

The victims, identified as Bindeshwar Rai, 50, Vikesh Kumar, 30, and Rohit Kumar, 21, were found unconscious inside the well. Following an alert by locals, police promptly retrieved the bodies from the site.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical practitioners declared them dead on arrival. Authorities stated that a detailed investigation and post-mortem examination would determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)