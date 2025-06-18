Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Asphyxiation Claims Three Lives in Bihar Well

Three individuals died from suspected asphyxiation while cleaning a well in Bihar’s Vaishali district. They reportedly inhaled a poisonous gas. Identified as Bindeshwar Rai, Vikesh Kumar, and Rohit Kumar, their bodies were retrieved and declared dead at the hospital. The precise cause awaits a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:44 IST
Tragic Loss: Asphyxiation Claims Three Lives in Bihar Well
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, three men lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation in Bihar's Vaishali district. Officials reported that the men inhaled a toxic gas while cleaning a well in Jahagirpur locality.

The victims, identified as Bindeshwar Rai, 50, Vikesh Kumar, 30, and Rohit Kumar, 21, were found unconscious inside the well. Following an alert by locals, police promptly retrieved the bodies from the site.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical practitioners declared them dead on arrival. Authorities stated that a detailed investigation and post-mortem examination would determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025