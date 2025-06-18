Luxury Delhi Property Seized in Real Estate Scam Investigation

Delhi's real estate market faced a shock as a luxury property worth over Rs 44 crore was seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during an anti-money laundering investigation. The probe targets Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (BIIPL), a Noida-based realty firm, and its directors.

Originating from several 2015 FIRs filed by Uttar Pradesh Police, the case accuses BIIPL and key figures like Satinder Singh Bhasin, and others, of orchestrating a massive fraud. These individuals allegedly collected substantial funds from investors, promising commercial unit deliveries that never occurred, according to the ED's statement.

Further investigations allege that the funds were mismanaged or redirected through a network of related firms, complicating tracing efforts. ED raids in Delhi, Noida, and Goa confiscated Rs 36 lakh in cash along with important documents and electronic evidence. The exploit involved high-profile figures, including Harpreet Singh Chhabra and Ajay Dhawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)