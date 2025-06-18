Demolition of Madrasas Sparks Controversy in Local Villages
Four madrasas, allegedly constructed on government land, were demolished following orders from the Jamuhna tehsildar. Two were in Fatehpur Bangai village, one voluntarily dismantled in Rampur Basti, and another in Nagai village, all under the same gram panchayat.
In a controversial move, four madrasas, reportedly built on government-owned land, were demolished on Wednesday as per orders from the Jamuhna tehsildar. The action follows an official statement issued on May 28th.
In Fatehpur Bangai village, two madrasas were found situated on government territory, prompting their removal by local authorities. Another establishment, Madrasa Gausia Tajul Uloom in Rampur Basti, faced voluntary dismantling by its management.
Similarly, the Madrasa Gausia Faizane Raza Shamshul in Nagai village, under the jurisdiction of the same gram panchayat, was also voluntarily razed, highlighting a concerted effort by management to comply with local directives.
