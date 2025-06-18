Haryana's Leap into Modern Land Governance: A Digital Revolution

The Centre on Wednesday applauded Haryana's strides in modernizing land records and suggested the state might gain project-specific funding to support these advancements.

This potential support is poised to greatly bolster efforts like the Tatima Updation Project, steered by the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), which is pivotal in crafting detailed maps of land parcels—a critical element for achieving clear and precise land records, according to an official release.

Union Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Manoj Joshi reviewed the progress of vital programs in Chandigarh, including the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), NAKSHA, and the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) system. Haryana's Financial Commissioner Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra, emphasized the state's impressive progress in revolutionizing land governance.

Through ambitious projects like the Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project (HaLSMP) and the Modern Revenue Record Rooms (MRRR), the state endeavors to protect crucial land data from both natural and man-made threats. These reforms are predicted to enhance clarity, transparency, and efficiency in land management systems in both rural and urban areas, as Misra noted.

The Survey of India (SoI) has completed drone surveys covering 38,406.36 sq. km, while Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) has managed 4,936.67 sq. km surveys in restricted zones. SoI now processes the gathered data.

Alongside HaLSMP, the government initiated the MRRR project in December 2019 to preserve ancient revenue records for all 22 districts in Haryana. Records are being digitized and securely stored. Currently, 39.80 crore pages have been scanned, with 39.57 crore pages uploaded to the Web HALRIS portal. This initiative ensures that historical information is safe and accessible to the public, Misra noted.

Every district is now equipped with an advanced record room comprising climate-controlled storage, sophisticated scanning equipment, and a public-facing desk for grievances and document requests. The project has undergone three levels of verification, she added.

(With inputs from agencies.)