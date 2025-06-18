Left Menu

Controversy in Odisha: Arrest Over Alleged Defamation Video of Chief Minister

A man has been arrested by the Odishan crime branch for allegedly posting a doctored video of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on social media. The video, reportedly altered to defame the CM, was removed after police intervention. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:40 IST
A significant development unfolded on Wednesday as the Odisha Police's crime branch apprehended a man accused of posting a manipulated video of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on social media.

The accused hails from Rayagada district and is employed at a construction company in Tikri, authorities revealed. His arrest followed a complaint by an individual who encountered the controversial content online, according to a statement by the crime branch.

The complaint suggested that the video was deliberately altered to harm the CM's reputation. Consequently, an FIR has been registered and the cyber crime unit is actively investigating the case. The disputed video has been removed following a request from the authorities, with further inquiries underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

