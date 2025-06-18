Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Cracks Down on Tax Evasion to Boost Revenue

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu issued a warning against tax evasion, urging officials to close loopholes in revenue systems. Emphasizing public satisfaction, he called for transparent measures and innovation to improve tax services. The state's estimated revenue for 2025-26 is Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Cracks Down on Tax Evasion to Boost Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued a strong directive on Wednesday aimed at curbing tax evasion. He instructed officials to address loopholes in the state's revenue systems to safeguard its fiscal health.

At a review meeting with revenue departments, Naidu stressed the importance of avoiding taxpayer harassment and instead focusing on raising awareness. He emphasized the value of public satisfaction for the NDA coalition government and urged officials to evaluate data trends since 2017.

The administration revealed an anticipated revenue for 2025–26 of Rs 1.24 lakh crore, marking a 5.71% increase in GST and commercial tax collections from the previous year. Naidu encouraged the use of technology to oversee mining and excise activities, aiming to streamline tax services for efficiency and transparency.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025