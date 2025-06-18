Andhra Pradesh CM Cracks Down on Tax Evasion to Boost Revenue
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu issued a warning against tax evasion, urging officials to close loopholes in revenue systems. Emphasizing public satisfaction, he called for transparent measures and innovation to improve tax services. The state's estimated revenue for 2025-26 is Rs 1.24 lakh crore.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued a strong directive on Wednesday aimed at curbing tax evasion. He instructed officials to address loopholes in the state's revenue systems to safeguard its fiscal health.
At a review meeting with revenue departments, Naidu stressed the importance of avoiding taxpayer harassment and instead focusing on raising awareness. He emphasized the value of public satisfaction for the NDA coalition government and urged officials to evaluate data trends since 2017.
The administration revealed an anticipated revenue for 2025–26 of Rs 1.24 lakh crore, marking a 5.71% increase in GST and commercial tax collections from the previous year. Naidu encouraged the use of technology to oversee mining and excise activities, aiming to streamline tax services for efficiency and transparency.