Ramaphosa Rallies G7 for Climate, Energy and Mineral Beneficiation Deals

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to strategic global partnerships, identifying the Group of Seven (G7) as a vital ally in advancing climate resilience, energy transition, and economic transformation through value-added investment in the country’s critical minerals sector.

The President made these remarks following the conclusion of his working visit to Canada, where he participated in the G7 Summit Outreach Session held on the margins of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. His attendance formed part of South Africa’s preparatory activities as it currently holds the presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20).

Strategic Cooperation with G7 Nations

Addressing the media, President Ramaphosa emphasized the multifaceted nature of South Africa’s relationship with the G7.

“South Africa views the G7 as a strategic partner. We seek greater cooperation in areas such as investment, financing for development, international crime, climate change and just transitions, as well as inclusive global growth and development,” he said.

The G7, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, alongside the European Union, represents the world’s leading advanced economies. Their annual summits often include Outreach Sessions with key global partners to deliberate on major international issues.

This year’s outreach focused on energy security, technological innovation, diversification of critical mineral supply chains, and infrastructure development — all closely aligned with South Africa’s domestic and foreign policy objectives.

Climate Change: A Central Pillar of Engagement

President Ramaphosa placed climate change high on South Africa’s agenda, drawing attention to the human and economic toll of extreme weather events. He pointed specifically to the recurring floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, and the droughts in the Western Cape, which continue to devastate communities and infrastructure.

“We put that firmly on the global agenda — that there should be sufficient funding for incidents such as those, as they happen on a repeated basis,” he stressed, adding that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region is particularly vulnerable.

Ramaphosa urged G7 countries to honour and expand their climate financing commitments, noting that the impacts of climate change disproportionately affect developing nations despite their smaller carbon footprints.

Driving a Just Energy Transition

The President highlighted South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP), launched in 2021, as a blueprint for sustainable, inclusive energy reform. The plan envisions moving from a carbon-intensive economy to one anchored in renewables and green technology, with international partnerships playing a key role in financing and implementation.

At the summit, Ramaphosa urged G7 leaders to support Africa's broader energy equity goals, including access, affordability, and capacity building.

Mineral Wealth: From Extraction to Value Creation

In a firm message to the global investment community, President Ramaphosa stressed the urgent need to restructure Africa’s role in global critical mineral supply chains. He pushed for beneficiation — the local processing and value-addition of raw materials — to become a standard for foreign direct investment (FDI).

“The extraction of minerals from African countries should not only be extractive. Beneficiation must become the order of the day,” Ramaphosa said.

He argued that African countries, including South Africa, must reap greater economic returns by producing and exporting finished goods, rather than remaining as mere suppliers of raw inputs.

“Those who want to invest in our minerals must know up front — we are not only looking forward to them extracting minerals, but also to value chain advancements,” he added.

Bilateral Diplomacy: A Platform for Expanded Cooperation

While in Canada, President Ramaphosa held bilateral meetings with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, and the Republic of Korea. The discussions covered topics such as technology transfer, climate finance, development cooperation, and trade.

He noted the progress of South Africa’s diplomatic ties with Canada, stating that Canada’s Africa Strategy aligns closely with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and offers promising avenues for enhanced cooperation.

“There is potential for cooperation in areas where there is alignment with the African Agenda,” he said.

Officials from both nations have been in ongoing dialogue at Sherpa and Ministerial levels, laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration during South Africa’s G20 presidency.

A Platform for African Voice and Global Reforms

President Ramaphosa used the summit to advocate for inclusive global governance, reiterating calls for the reform of international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank.

He also highlighted the G20 Presidency as an opportunity to push for more equitable financial systems that respond effectively to the challenges of developing economies.

“It has been most meaningful for us, particularly as we are the President of the G20. We’ve had the opportunity to interact with a number of heads of state and government of various countries,” he reflected.

Looking Ahead

As South Africa deepens its strategic alignment with the G7, the outcomes of this summit are expected to influence policy directions in energy, climate, and industrialisation over the next decade. With shared commitments to sustainability, innovation, and equitable growth, Pretoria’s engagements in Alberta signal a growing assertiveness on the global stage — not as a passive recipient of aid, but as a partner in shaping global priorities.