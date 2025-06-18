High Court Backs Woman's Right to Marry Amidst Family Resistance

The Allahabad High Court has sharply criticized the objections raised by a family against an adult woman's decision to marry the partner of her choosing, labeling such resistance as 'despicable.'

In their judgment, Justices J J Munir and Praveen Kumar Giri underscored that the ability to marry freely is a right protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. This decision came in response to a petition filed by the woman's father and brother, seeking to dismiss an FIR that she had lodged citing threats of abduction.

The court's ruling, dated June 13, highlights a significant societal issue—the disparity between constitutional rights and traditional social norms. The court has provided the woman with protection and has barred the petitioners from making contact, emphasizing the need to uphold personal freedom amidst ongoing societal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)