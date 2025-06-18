Left Menu

West Bengal's Waterbody Renaissance: Database Initiative Unveiled

The West Bengal government is launching a project to create a database of waterbodies to identify those needing dredging, says Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya. Despite state efforts, the Central government has not funded the irrigation department's siltation mitigation efforts, sparking calls for a debate on this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of West Bengal is spearheading a groundbreaking project to compile a comprehensive database of the state's waterbodies. Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya announced this initiative on Wednesday, highlighting its focus on identifying which waterbodies require dredging due to the issue of siltation.

Despite this proactive approach, the minister criticized the Central government for not releasing any funds to assist the state irrigation department's efforts to manage siltation affecting canals and other water bodies. This has sparked tension and calls for a debate on what Minister Bhuniya perceives as discriminatory practices by the Centre, particularly regarding financial allocations for state projects.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the project is being carried out constituency-wise, ensuring it remains cost-effective for the state. Speaker Biman Banerjee suggested that a debate on this financial discrimination could be addressed during the upcoming budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

