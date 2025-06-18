West Bengal's Waterbody Renaissance: Database Initiative Unveiled

The government of West Bengal is spearheading a groundbreaking project to compile a comprehensive database of the state's waterbodies. Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya announced this initiative on Wednesday, highlighting its focus on identifying which waterbodies require dredging due to the issue of siltation.

Despite this proactive approach, the minister criticized the Central government for not releasing any funds to assist the state irrigation department's efforts to manage siltation affecting canals and other water bodies. This has sparked tension and calls for a debate on what Minister Bhuniya perceives as discriminatory practices by the Centre, particularly regarding financial allocations for state projects.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the project is being carried out constituency-wise, ensuring it remains cost-effective for the state. Speaker Biman Banerjee suggested that a debate on this financial discrimination could be addressed during the upcoming budget session.

