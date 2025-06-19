Left Menu

Securing the Amarnath Yatra: A Strategic Approach to Pilgrim Safety

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, emphasized high vigilance for the Amarnath Yatra. A review of security arrangements was conducted in Jammu, Kathua, and Samba. Coordinated efforts and preparedness, including infrastructure inspections and mock drills, were highlighted to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the 32-day pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:23 IST
Securing the Amarnath Yatra: A Strategic Approach to Pilgrim Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, has intensified security measures ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, urging heightened vigilance throughout the pilgrimage period. Addressing security protocols, the IGP reviewed operations, emphasizing the need for comprehensive safety strategies for the upcoming religious event.

In cooperation with Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma, the security arrangements in critical border districts, including Jammu, Kathua, and Samba, were thoroughly assessed. Sharma highlighted the necessity for coherent efforts to safeguard the pilgrims, stressing vigilance and collaboration to avert potential threats.

The pilgrimage will begin on July 3, charting courses from both the Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal tracks. Key focus areas include infrastructure inspections, security drills, and inter-agency collaboration, ensuring seamless operations and public confidence during the yatra.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025