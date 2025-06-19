Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Concerns

Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, India's Defence Secretary received a call from Israeli Defence officials. Recent military actions, including Israel's Operation Rising Lion, have heightened concerns. India has expressed deep worry and urged restraint from both nations to prevent further escalation.

  India

In the midst of increasing tensions between Israel and Iran, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh received a significant call on Wednesday from Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence. The discussions centered on the current volatile situation unfolding between the two nations.

The telephonic communication comes as tensions escalate due to Israel's Operation Rising Lion, which involved strikes on Iran's nuclear, missile, and military complexes. The situation in West Asia is fraught with uncertainty as Iran retaliated against Israeli actions, marking the sixth day of conflict.

The Indian government expressed grave concern over the developments. With global attention focused on the region, India has called for both Israel and Iran to restrain from any further escalatory actions, emphasizing the importance of stability and peace in the region.

