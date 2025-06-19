Battle Over Boeing's Billion-Dollar Deal: Families vs. Justice Department

Relatives of the 346 victims of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 are appealing to a federal judge to dismiss a Justice Department agreement that allows Boeing to evade prosecution for criminal fraud. The contested deal prevents Boeing from being labeled a convicted felon and sidesteps a three-year oversight by an independent monitor as part of a 2024 plea agreement.

The families argue that dismissing the case is not in the public's favor, and they stress that the terms imposed on Boeing are unenforceable. They criticized the Justice Department for committing to the agreement without awaiting a court ruling and have suggested a special prosecutor be appointed if the court rejects the deal.

Under the agreement, Boeing consented to pay $444.5 million to crash victims' families alongside a $243.6-million fine, as part of a broader $1.1 billion settlement plan. The Justice Department claims the deal ensures significant accountability and benefits, even as Boeing no longer faces independent oversight but must hire a compliance consultant to enhance safety measures.