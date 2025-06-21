Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Tractor-Trolley Crash Claims Two Lives

Two young men lost their lives and another was injured in a horrific accident involving a speeding tractor-trolley on the Nakur-Sarsawa road. The police are investigating the incident. The injured victim was rushed for further medical attention as authorities work to apprehend the fleeing driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:51 IST
Tragic Collision: Tractor-Trolley Crash Claims Two Lives
  • India

In a tragic road accident, two men were killed and one was injured after a speeding tractor-trolley collided with their motorcycle on Friday night. The incident occurred on the Nakur-Sarsawa road, involving three friends: Ayush, Udit, and Arnav.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain reported that Ayush and Udit succumbed to their injuries, while Arnav sustained serious injuries and was promptly referred to a higher medical center for treatment. Locals alerted the police, who responded swiftly to the scene.

The police have seized the tractor-trolley and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the driver who fled the scene immediately following the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

