Tragic Collision: Tractor-Trolley Crash Claims Two Lives

In a tragic road accident, two men were killed and one was injured after a speeding tractor-trolley collided with their motorcycle on Friday night. The incident occurred on the Nakur-Sarsawa road, involving three friends: Ayush, Udit, and Arnav.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain reported that Ayush and Udit succumbed to their injuries, while Arnav sustained serious injuries and was promptly referred to a higher medical center for treatment. Locals alerted the police, who responded swiftly to the scene.

The police have seized the tractor-trolley and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the driver who fled the scene immediately following the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)