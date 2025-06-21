Rejection Sparks Violence in Haryana: A Marriage Proposal Turns Deadly

In a disturbing incident in Haryana's Jind district, two sisters, Shinu (25) and Ritu (23), were shot at by a man after their family reportedly rejected his marriage proposal. The assailant, identified as Sunil, targeted the sisters near a railway barrier in Pillu Khera village on Friday evening.

The victims were immediately taken to the civil hospital and later transferred to PGIMS in Rohtak for further treatment. According to DSP (Safidon) Gaurav Sharma, Sunil is currently on the run, and police have registered a case against him under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Initial police investigations reveal that Sunil is the brother-in-law of the sisters' elder sibling. He allegedly wanted to marry Ritu, which her family opposed, leading to the violent attack. Police are actively searching for Sunil and hope to bring him to justice soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)