Congress Committee Probes Gopalpur Gang-Rape: Calls for Safety Measures at Tourist Spot

A high-level Congress fact-finding team, spearheaded by former AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi, conducted a visit to Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district. The inquiry focused on the alleged gang-rape of a 20-year-old college student by ten people.

Alongside Dasmunshi, the team included MPs Ranjeet Ranjan, Praniti Shinde, and S Jothimani, as well as former Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza. The team's mandate was to meet the victim, her family, law enforcement officials, and others, preparing a detailed report for submission to the AICC president.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president, Bhakta Charan Das, emphasized the seriousness of violence against women in the region. He highlighted the need for accountability and expressed hope for discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The team criticized the lack of safety measures at Gopalpur beach, urging for improvements and planning to raise the issue in Parliament.

