DNA Tests Uncover Truth: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims Identified

DNA tests have identified 247 victims of the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, with 232 bodies returned to families. Authorities seek additional DNA from eight victims' families. The crash, involving 270 fatalities, was confirmed to have included filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala. Emotional farewells were held for crew members Deepak Pathak and Irfan Shaikh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:14 IST
In a tragic update, DNA tests have helped identify 247 victims of the catastrophic Ahmedabad plane crash, which occurred on June 12. Of these, the families of 232 victims have received their loved ones' remains, while authorities continue to seek additional samples for eight others whose DNA could not be matched initially.

The crash, which involved a London-bound aircraft, claimed the lives of 270 individuals, including filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala, who was confirmed dead through DNA analysis. His family was in disbelief but faced the heart-wrenching reality after authorities presented further evidence such as CCTV footage and his scooter wreckage.

Heart-rending farewells were conducted for crew members Deepak Pathak and Irfan Shaikh in Maharashtra. Pathak was cremated in Badlapur amidst a sea of mourners, while Shaikh's rites took place in Pune, where grieving relatives paid their last respects. The resilient efforts to identify all victims highlight the grim costs of air travel mishaps.

