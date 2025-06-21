Notorious Gangster Praveen Commando Apprehended in Rajasthan

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) made a significant breakthrough on Saturday when they apprehended notorious gangster Praveen Singh Jodi, also known as Praveen Commando, in the Churu district of Rajasthan, as confirmed by an official.

Praveen, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was sought after in connection with numerous cases, notably a recent firing incident at a local hotel. According to Dinesh MN, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and AGTF), the 43-year-old is originally from Jodi village in the Bhaleri police area of Churu.

Once a constable in Rajasthan Police, Praveen was dismissed from duty after being implicated in sheltering criminals like Ankit Bhadu and fraternizing with the Anandpal gang. His illicit activities post-dismissal involved passing confidential contact details of businessmen to gangsters, facilitating extortion. The AGTF had previously detained his associate, Jeetu Jodi, and during the operation, seized firearms. The police had declared a reward for his capture due to his involvement in a high-profile shooting at Churu's Hotel Suncity.

