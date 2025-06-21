The Manhunt of Vance Boelter: A Night of Terror in Minnesota

In a chilling sequence of events, Vance Boelter embarked on a premeditated rampage through Minnesota, targeting state officials and leaving the community in terror. Disguised in a silicone mask and using an SUV labeled 'POLICE,' Boelter executed his attack under the cover of night.

Authorities state that, just past 2:30 a.m., Boelter shot and seriously injured Senator John Hoffman and his wife at their Champlin home. Boelter's SUV, loaded with weapons and targeting documents, was later spotted near another official's house, prompting a police chase that lasted 43 hours and involved multiple agencies.

The manhunt culminated with Boelter's capture in Green Isle. He faces severe charges, including murder, prompting federal prosecutors to consider seeking the death penalty. The motive remains under investigation, adding to the gravity of an already harrowing event.