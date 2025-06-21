Left Menu

Kerala HC Defends Home Sanctity Against Night Police 'Visits'

The Kerala High Court ruled that police cannot forcibly enter homes of suspected individuals at night under surveillance pretense. Quashing charges against a man accused of obstructing police duties, the court emphasized a home's dignity and lawful surveillance boundaries prescribed by the Kerala Police Manual.

Updated: 21-06-2025 22:46 IST
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has asserted that police officers have no authority to invade the homes of suspected individuals or so-called history sheeters during night hours. The court's decision came in response to a petition filed by a man who was accused of obstructing police duties.

Justice V G Arun, delivering the judgment, quashed the FIR against the petitioner, emphasizing that the sanctity of a home encompasses emotional and social elements beyond its physical presence. The court stated that under the guise of surveillance, police cannot infringe on a person's right to live with dignity.

The ruling highlighted that the Kerala Police Manual allows only informal monitoring of history sheeters and forbids unsanctioned night visits. Additionally, the court clarified that demanding entry into a residence at midnight cannot be construed as a lawful directive under the Kerala Police Act.

