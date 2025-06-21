BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested and Released Amid Extortion Allegations

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested on Saturday in an extortion case but was granted bail by a Warangal court later that day. Police apprehended the Huzurabad MLA at the RGI airport and transported him to Warangal for legal proceedings.

The opposition BRS argued that the court dismissed the remand request, claiming the charges were unjustified. Allegations against Reddy involve intimidating a quarry owner and taking Rs 25 lakh while demanding an additional Rs 50 lakh.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao condemned the arrest, suggesting the case was politically motivated. Meanwhile, Congress MLC Venkat Balmoori countered, stating the arrest was due to extortion, not political vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)