Custodial Death Sparks Outcry: Manish Pande's Tragic End

A tragic custodial death has sparked an outcry in the region, as 28-year-old Manish Pande allegedly took his own life while in police custody. The incident reportedly occurred after he was detained for attempting to steal a vehicle.

Officials state that Pande was found hanging inside a police station room. He had been left unsupervised after being detained in a drunken state. The police commissioner responded by removing local authorities from their posts and initiating administrative actions.

The incident has led to widespread protest by Pande's family, who are demanding justice and accountability for his untimely death. A judicial inquiry is set to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, while family and community members call for transparency in the case.

