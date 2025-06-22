National Conference of Estimates Committees Kicks Off

The National Conference of Estimates Committees commenced with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurating the event. Over two days, members from Parliament and legislative bodies across India will discuss the vital role of Estimates Committees in budget monitoring and review.

Significant political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers, are set to speak during the sessions. Together, they will explore ways to ensure efficiency and economy in administration through better budget oversight.

The conference, highlighting its 75th anniversary, will feature a valedictory address by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, concluding a significant gathering aimed at enhancing the function and impact of Estimates Committees.

