Left Menu

National Conference of Estimates Committees Kicks Off

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates a key conference for Estimates Committees to discuss monitoring and reviewing budget estimates to enhance administrative efficiency. Notable speakers from Maharashtra's political arena will address attendees over the two-day event, concluding with a valedictory address from Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:13 IST
National Conference of Estimates Committees Kicks Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference of Estimates Committees commenced with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurating the event. Over two days, members from Parliament and legislative bodies across India will discuss the vital role of Estimates Committees in budget monitoring and review.

Significant political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers, are set to speak during the sessions. Together, they will explore ways to ensure efficiency and economy in administration through better budget oversight.

The conference, highlighting its 75th anniversary, will feature a valedictory address by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, concluding a significant gathering aimed at enhancing the function and impact of Estimates Committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025