National Conference of Estimates Committees Kicks Off
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates a key conference for Estimates Committees to discuss monitoring and reviewing budget estimates to enhance administrative efficiency. Notable speakers from Maharashtra's political arena will address attendees over the two-day event, concluding with a valedictory address from Governor C P Radhakrishnan.
- Country:
- India
The National Conference of Estimates Committees commenced with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurating the event. Over two days, members from Parliament and legislative bodies across India will discuss the vital role of Estimates Committees in budget monitoring and review.
Significant political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers, are set to speak during the sessions. Together, they will explore ways to ensure efficiency and economy in administration through better budget oversight.
The conference, highlighting its 75th anniversary, will feature a valedictory address by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, concluding a significant gathering aimed at enhancing the function and impact of Estimates Committees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Soaring Success: Kesar Mango Boom Sweeps Maharashtra
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amidst Rigging Allegations in Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra Sanctions Rs 2.7 Crore for Rain-Affected Relief in Palghar
Political War of Words: Allegations and Rebuttals in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Political Showdown: Fadnavis vs. Gandhi